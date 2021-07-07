Slaughter to replace Skid Row during Batavia Downs concert series

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs is making a change to the Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series.

Instead of Skid Row on July 23, hair metal icons Slaughter will perform at the venue.

Anyone who purchased tickets to see Skid Row on that day will have their tickets honored for the Slaughter performance. Anyone looking for a refund can get it at their point of purchase.

To get tickets for the concert, click or tap here.

