TOWN OF BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Spectrum cable van was involved in a police chase in the Town of Batavia Saturday night.

According to witnesses, the chase started on West Main and ended after the van crashed into a parked car on Oak Street. One witness says that the van drove through his backyard.



It’s unclear if the suspect was arrested. We have reached out to Batavia Police and have not heard back.