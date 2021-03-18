The Grass Roots, Puddle of Mudd added to Batavia Downs concert series

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some changes have been made to Batavia Downs’ “Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series.”

The Sweet will no longer be playing on July 30, but instead, The Grass Roots will perform that night.

Additionally, Puddle of Mudd has been added to the lineup. They’ll return to Batavia on August 20 after playing in the concert series in 2018.

Here’s the 2021 lineup:

June 25 – Steve Augeri

July 2 – Molly Hatchet

July 9 – Don Felder

July 16 – Tommy James & the Shondells

July 23 – Skid Row

July 30 – The Grass Roots

August 6 – The Machine (Pink Floyd tribute)

August 13 – Queensryche

August 20 – Puddle of Mudd

Once more information is known about concert capacity and rules for the summer, tickets will go on sale here. They can also be bought at Batavia Downs’ “Lucky Treasures” gift shop in the lobby.