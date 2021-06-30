Thousands without power in Batavia, Stafford

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Grid is reporting more than 4,500 power outages in Genesee County, mostly in the areas of Batavia and Stafford.

Related Content Delta variant prompts some US leaders to call for return of masks indoors

Additionally, more than 600 National Grid customers in south Buffalo are also without power.

There, power is expected to return by Noon. But in Genesee County, it likely will not return until about 12:45 p.m.

MORE | Wingfest to take place at Highmark Stadium with half capacity