Thousands without power in Batavia, Stafford

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Grid is reporting more than 4,500 power outages in Genesee County, mostly in the areas of Batavia and Stafford.
Additionally, more than 600 National Grid customers in south Buffalo are also without power.
There, power is expected to return by Noon. But in Genesee County, it likely will not return until about 12:45 p.m.
