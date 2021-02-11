Tops finishes $3.5 million renovation of Batavia store

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops has finished renovating another store, this time in Batavia.

The 3.5 million renovation project on W. Main St. was Tops’ 13th since 2020, and the first of this year. It’s part of the grocery chain’s $40 million capital improvement plan.

On Thursday morning, the company held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 78,000-square-foot facility.

Improvements to the store include new exterior paint, new interior decor, energy-efficient equipment, a remodeled fuel station and 10 new self check-out stations.

“With all of our new amenities, our expanded signature floral, fresh fried donuts and custom cakes, to our wider selection of specialty and imported cheeses to our Tops Brew Market with plenty of local beers, guests are sure to enjoy all of our enhanced offerings,” Store Manager Kris Ponzi says.