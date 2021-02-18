Tops shows off $3.5 million Batavia store renovation

(WIVB)– Tops Friendly Markets is cutting the ribbon on another one of its renovated stores.

Take a look inside the renovated location in Batavia in the video player above.

Tops spent $3.5 million on the store.

The changes include a remodeled bakery, energy-efficient lighting and a new state-of-the-art self-checkout.

“In times like these, it’s important to still celebrate and here at your Batavia Tops, after months of hard work and dedication, the entire team is excited to show you all that we’ve accomplished.” Kris Ponzi, Store Manager

This is the 13th renovation for Tops since last year.