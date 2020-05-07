Twice-retired nurse returns to work at UMMC due to pandemic

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) nurse is back in the saddle after retiring…twice!

Mary Sage was a nurse at UMMC for 26 years, first serving between 1988 and 2010, then again from 2012 to 2016.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sage answered the call to return once again.

Over the course of her career, Sage has served as a case manager, clinical care coordinator, nurse manager, new wing registered nurse (RN) and a cardiac rehab RN.

Sage has also been a UMMC volunteer in the surgical waiting area since 2011. As of last year, she had logged 728 volunteer hours.

At 10 a.m., Sage will speak on her time in the medical field. Watch the interview in the video player above.

