Woman charged with DWAI drugs, endangering children in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Livingston County woman has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs with children in the vehicle.

Samantha Reff, 30, was stopped on Kelsey Rd. in Batavia this past December. Following an investigation, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says she was charged with DWAI-drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, speeding, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and violating Leandra’s Law.

Reff was given tickets, and will be in Batavia Town Court next month.