"Butterscotch" is missing: Genesee County authorities looking for decorative cow

Genesee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office)

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing decorative cow.

The cow was taken from a residence in the Town of Elba.

Anyone with information on where “Butterscotch” is can call the Sheriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000.

Evan Anstey

