“Butterscotch” is missing: Genesee County authorities looking for decorative cow

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing decorative cow.
The cow was taken from a residence in the Town of Elba.
Anyone with information on where “Butterscotch” is can call the Sheriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.