Cheektowaga man found dead after crash in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believes a medical emergency may have led to a fatal crash in the Town of Alabama.

On Tuesday, just after 5:15 p.m., authorities received a call about an incident on Route 77, near Judge Road. When deputies got to the scene, they found a Ford F-150 about 50 yards off the west shoulder of the road.

The vehicle had minimal damage, but when first responders located the operator, 55-year-old Cheektowaga resident Mark Morlock, in the driver’s seat, he was unresponsive. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe Morlock had a medical episode while traveling south on Route 77. They say his truck began to veer off the west side of the road before going through some brush.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this matter.