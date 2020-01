Chris Stapleton performs “A Simple Song” at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel are the latest names to join Darien Lake’s summer concert lineup.

The musicians will perform at the park’s amphitheater on July 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the stop on the All-American Road Show tour go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $39.75 to $119.75. When they’re available, tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.