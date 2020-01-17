Live Now
Country concert ‘megaticket’ announced by Darien Lake

Genesee County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a fan of big-name country acts, start planning out your summer.

Darien Lake announced its “2020 Country Megaticket” which gets you into three concerts at the theme park’s amphitheater:

  • Luke Bryan on June 18
  • Chris Young on July 11
  • Rascall Flatts on Sept. 5

Three ticket packages go on sale January 24th at 10 a.m. on Megaticket.com:

  • $350 Gold package with pavilion tickets for 100 and 200 level seating
  • $275 Silver package with pavilion tickets for 300 level seating
  • $89 law ticket to all three concerts

Each package includes early entry access and same-day admission to the theme park.

