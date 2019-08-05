Darien Lake hiring for multiple positions ahead of Fright Fest

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake is looking for some help with their annual Fright Fest.

Want to work for the park? They’re looking to fill a variety of roles, including the following:

Scare-actors

Technicians

Costumers

Make-up artists

Ushers

Technician Supervisors

Make-up Supervisor

Positions in ride operations and park services are also available.

“Fright Fest is going to be bigger, better and scarier than ever this season,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We’re looking for talented people who want to get into the Halloween spirit and help deliver the chills and thrills that we’re known for.”

Although applicants are encouraged to apply online, walk-in interviews are also available at the theme park’s HR complex.

Through September 21, open auditions and interviews will take place on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Also, the Six Flags National Scare Fair will take place on August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.