CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it’s hosting a vaccination clinic Tuesday.

People who get the shot will receive two free tickets to the park.

The clinic is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Human Resources Building. Six Flags are asking people to sign up for the shot in advance.

To register for the Pfizer vaccine at Darien Lake, click here. And for Johnson & Johnson, click here.