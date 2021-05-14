Dead & Company to perform at Darien Lake in August

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Something we didn’t see much of in 2020 is making a comeback — concerts.

On Thursday, John Mayer shared a list of tour dates for his Grateful Dead revival group Dead & Company.

The band, which features Mayer on guitar, also includes former Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann. Jeff Chimenti, a longtime collaborator with members of the Grateful Dead, and former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge also play in the band.

The list shared by Mayer includes a stop in western New York early in the tour. The band is scheduled to perform at Darien Lake on August 25.

Pre-sale registration is now available at DeadAndCompany.com and the pre-sale will begin on May 19 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales start May 21 at Noon.