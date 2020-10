GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating contamination at the plane crash site in Genesee County that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece.

They say there was no effect on the surface water or drinking water.

The DEC says any contamination is largely contained to the point of impact and they’re working to clean it up.

The sheriff says the DEC is there because of a fuel leak.