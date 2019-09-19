Dirt bike rider killed in Genesee County crash

LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dirt biker was killed in a crash in Genesee County Wednesday night.

State police say a van was headed north on Linwood Rd. in LeRoy when a southbound dirt bike crashed into it as the van was turning left into a driveway.

The incident happened between Route 5 and Harris Rd. around 7:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old biker, identified as LeRoy resident Michael Leubner, died as he was being taken to a local hospital.

It’s not clear if anyone in the van was injured, but the airbag was deployed.

State police say Leubner was traveling without a headlight.