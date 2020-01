DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disturbed will make their return to Darien Lake this summer.

As part of The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour, Staind and Bad Wolves will join the hard rock band for the show on August 10.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.50 to $149.50. When they’re available, tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com.