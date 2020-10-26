Driver taken to ECMC after car lands in Pembroke creek

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sheriff’s deputies in Genesee County are combing a creek after a car flew off the road.

Authorities say the car plunged into a creek near Back St. in Pembroke. The water was about four to five feet deep.

The driver, who was not coherent, was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. It’s not clear if anyone else was in the car.

“There’s heavy brush,” Sgt. Andrew Hale says. “The water is running right now because of all the rain we’ve had in the past few days. Obviously, the temperature. So, those are a few of the obstacles we’re facing right now. Obviously, there’s low light conditions.”

Deputies have not released the name or age of the victim.

Route 5 from Crittenden to Lake Rd. was reopened after being closed overnight.