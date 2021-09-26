Elba resident dies after losing control of vehicle in the Town of Byron

BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elba resident is dead after losing control of their vehicle Saturday evening after hitting a tree and crashing into a barn in the Town of Byron.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says around 6:11 p.m. Dustin Nemec was driving his Volkswagen east on Chapell Road and lost control going around a curve and went off the north road shoulder.

An initial investigation showed that Nemec went off the road, hit a tree and then a barn.

The driver was pronounced at the scene.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s office, Mercy EMS, Byron and South Byron Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate what happened.