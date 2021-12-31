Elderly Genesee County woman saved from fire by neighbor and firefighter

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A neighbor and a firefighter are being credited with saving the life of an elderly woman after her home went up in flames.

It happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. at the Hidden Valley Estates in the village of Bergen. A neighbor kicked in the front door, but was unable to get the woman out. Luckily, Bergen Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Dean arrived quickly and, without even putting his gear on, jumped in and pulled her out.

Dean said the victim was taken to the hospital due to a high level of carbon dioxide in her blood. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.