Families can now schedule burials at Western New York National Cemetery

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Chris Jacobs says families can now schedule burial services at the Western New York National Cemetery.

The cemetery was dedicated on Monday.

Jacobs says WNY is honored to be home to thousands of veterans who put their lives on the line to protect our country.

“Now, they finally have access to a final resting place close to home, and the full memorial and burial benefits that they have earned,” Jacobs said. “This day is long overdue and the product countless hours of hard work by advocates, veterans, VA employees, and community members to ensure our veterans are properly honored.”

Funeral directors can call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 1-800-535-1117 to schedule burial services.

Anyone seeking eligibility information regarding internment in a VA National Cemetery, click here.