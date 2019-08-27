Florida man arrested for failing to register address change as a sex offender

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest 40-year-old Junior Benedict of Englewood, Florida after he allegedly failed to register his address change as a sex offender within ten days to the state Sex Offender Registry.

During the investigation of the address change, officials discovered on August 23, Benedict allegedly falsified a sex offender address change form at the Genesee County Jail.

He’s charged with failing to report his address change and first-degree falsifying business records.

Benedict was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and is held at the Genesee County Jail without bail.

He’s scheduled to reappear in court on September 10 at 1 p.m.