DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Foreigner is teaming up with Kansas and Europe for the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.

The bands will perform at Darien Lake during 97 Rock’s Block Party Bash 2020 on Friday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $129.50. When available, they can be bought at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.