DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former youth pastor from West Seneca pleaded not guilty to recording a young girl changing in a camper last month.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan Rogers, 35, made the recording at the Kingdom Bound Christian music festival at Darien Lake.

Rogers is facing two felonies, and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Before his arrest, Rogers served as the student pastor for Life Church in West Seneca.

He will be back in court next month.