GCC announces date, plan for virtual commencement

Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee Community College (GCC) has set a date for its virtual commencement ceremony.

On June 6 at 1 p.m., students who have completed their degree program will be honored in a ceremony presented on GCC’s homepage.

The ceremony will feature remarks by GCC President James Sunser and professors. Leadership Genesee Director Peggy Marone will give the keynote address.

Find more information on commencement here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

