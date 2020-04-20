GCC announces date, plan for virtual commencement

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee Community College (GCC) has set a date for its virtual commencement ceremony.

On June 6 at 1 p.m., students who have completed their degree program will be honored in a ceremony presented on GCC’s homepage.

The ceremony will feature remarks by GCC President James Sunser and professors. Leadership Genesee Director Peggy Marone will give the keynote address.

Find more information on commencement here.

