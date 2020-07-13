GCC suspends fall sports

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fall athletic season at Genesee Community College (GCC) has been suspended.

Soccer, basketball, swimming and diving, and women’s volleyball are impacted by this.

“This decision, although not without its disappointments, is the best path for us to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and training staff,” Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement & Inclusion Kristen Schuth said. “While we are eager to move forward with such an important part of the student and campus experience, the landscape of this semester just does not allow us to do so in a method that would have been convincingly without associated risks. I look forward to the day when it is safe for the fields and floors of GCC to hold competitions again.”

Although these sports are suspended, GCC says it will honor all signed scholarship agreements for student-athletes.

It’s not clear how long the suspension will last, or if winter or spring sports will also be suspended.

Sport-specific updates will be shared at this site.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.