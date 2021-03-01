GCEDC to consider incentives for proposed green energy facility

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider an application for incentives for a proposed energy technology facility.

Plug Power is looking to build a $232.7 million facility at Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Alabama.

The GCEDC says they’re looking for $118.2 million in sales and property tax exemptions.

“For every $1 of public benefit requested, more than $4.3 of investment is proposed by the company or $520 million over 20 years,” the GCEDC says.

“Additionally, under the terms of a proposed 20-year PILOT agreement, Plug Power would pay approximately $2.3 million annually to support local municipalities and infrastructure, including Genesee County, the town of Alabama, and the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District. Plug Power will also invest $55 million for the construction of a 345/115KVelectric substation in partnership with the New York Power Authority and National Grid to support future expansion and growth opportunities at STAMP.” Genesee County Economic Development Center

According to the GCEDC, “the facility would produce green hydrogen through an electrolysis process of water utilizing clean hydropower.” They say this would produce roughly 45 metric tons of liquid hydrogen each day, replacing fossil fuels “in the transportation sector,” they say.

The GCEDC says Plug Power “would initially create approximately 68 new jobs” with the average starting salary being around $70,000, plus benefits. Construction of this facility, if approved, is expected to start this summer.

The GCEDC will consider the application during their March 4 board meeting.