Genesee Co. health official says active COVID cases are down in county, shares frustration with lack of vaccine availability

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Genesee County lawmakers say they understand people’s frustration about the lack of available vaccinations, and they share those feelings.

The health director announced the figures that show the spread of COVID-19 is slowing significantly since the end of 2020.

He says the availability of a vaccine is important to continue that trend, but they can’t always get what’s needed to protect the public.

“We would echo those sentiments. We’re upset and frustrated also, we spent a lot of time on phone calls, talking about, it’s good therapy, so we can talk amongst ourselves, anyways, to complain and try to figure out what’s going on and so we share your pain in that aspect.” Paul Pettit, MSL, CPH, Genesee and Orleans County Public Health Director

Pettit says the number of active cases is down about 60% in Genesee county so far this year.