Genesee County gun range owner travels to Richmond for Virginia gun rally

RICHMOND, VA (WIVB)–More than 22,000 gun-rights supporters rallied outside the Virginia State Capitol today.

Many came heavily armed, but the demonstration stayed peaceful.

The protestors were angry over newly proposed state gun laws.

Brandon Lewis made the trip to Richmond all the way from Genesee County.

He told us over the phone that the gun-control proposals in Virginia remind him of what happened in New York State.

“You know, Virginia is a lot like New York. Very rural but with pockets of heavily populated areas. And it’s kind of the same thing. And there’s that famous map of New York all those counties that voted against the Safe Act and just Rochester, Buffalo, and New York City voted for it,” owner of the Firing Pin Gun Range, Brandon Lewis said.

Virginia Democrats have proposed several bills to limit handgun purchases and require background checks.

