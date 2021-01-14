Genesee County hopes to have COVID-19 vaccine clinic running by January 20

(WIVB)– Genesee County officials hope to have their first vaccine clinic up and running by January 20.

The clinic will be hosted at Genesee County Community College.

The county says it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach, from many of the workers who have been giving it their all, since the pandemic began.

“It’s a silver lining in this pandemic to actually the all hands on deck of our workforce from virtually every county department as people that are volunteering their time, reassigning efforts to the testing clinic and now at the vaccination clinic, they will be standing up.” Matthew Landers, Genesee County Manager

County officials hope to have the clinic open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

You will need to be pre-registered before showing up.

For more information on Genesee County’s COVID-19 response plan, click here.