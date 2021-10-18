Genesee County man charged with killing father after body found in home

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Genesee County man has been charged with killing his father after the man’s body was found in their Oakfield home.
On Sunday morning, shortly before 11 a.m., first responders received a request for a welfare check on 69-year-old Martin Maher — a resident of Drake Street. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the call came from a family member.
When they arrived, Maher was found dead, and it was determined that he was the victim of a homicide.
His son, Nicholas Maher, 37, was identified as the suspect. That afternoon, Maher was located in Erie County and taken into custody without incident.
Maher, who was charged with second-degree murder, was arraigned in Oakfield and committed to the Genesee County Jail without bail.
Authorities believe that this was an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to public safety.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.