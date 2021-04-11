Genesee County man dead after ATV rollover in Oakfield Saturday night

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Oakfield man is dead following an ATV collision on Saturday night.

Troopers out of the SP Batavia station responded to Lockport Road in the Town of Oakfield at 10:12 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed a 2014 Can-Am Outlander, traveling north on Bliss Road crossed Lockport Road. Police say the ATV left the road, struck a rock embankment, and caused it to overturn several times.

Thomas Butler, the driver, was ejected and died at the scene, according to state police.

The passenger, a 55-year-old, was also ejected with non-life-threatening injuries. Police tell News 4 the passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to be treated at ECMC.

New York State Police added neither of them wore a helmet. An autopsy is scheduled for Butler.