Genesee County officials urge residents to get vaccinated

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County officials are calling on residents to get vaccinated.

To date, more than 36% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

County leaders stress that rolling up your sleeve is the key to defeating the pandemic.

“We need our residence to stop up and get vaccinated if we have any hope to get back to the old normal, where we can enjoy festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, then we all need to do our part and step up and get the vaccine.”

Genesee County officials say over the coming days, they will be rolling out instructions to make it easier for people to sign up to get vaccinated.