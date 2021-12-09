Genesee County officials work to keep COVID numbers at bay

(WIVB) — The latest surge of COVID-19 is still hitting our local hospitals.

Thursday there were still more than 530 COVID-19 patients in Western New York. More than a hundred are in intensive care. The Finger Lakes region has even more COVID patients in the ICU.

Leaders in Genesee County said they’re taking steps to keep the spread of COVID at bay.

“All Genesee County employees now regardless of vaccination status are being masked up. We’re monitoring it, watching the case loads and the next step would be the public who enter Genesee County buildings also wear masks regardless of vaccination status.”

Genesee County has the highest covid positivity rate in the Finger Lakes region, as of Thursday.