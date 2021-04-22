Sheriff: Genesee County residents being scammed by fake couriers

GENESEE COUNTY (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scam where people are pretending to be couriers and taking money from residents.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office started looking into the matter. They say a victim received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a relative in need of bail money.

After arrangements were made, the caller said they’d be sending a courier to the victim’s home to collect the money, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Shortly after this, authorities say someone arrived under the ruse that they were a courier for an attorney. Then, they say the victim gave the person cash.

Eventually, a second call was made where the scammer told the victim that the bail amount had increased and more money was needed, the Sheriff’s Office says. A subsequent arrangement where more money was given took place, according to authorities.

The person involved in the first exchange was described as a Hispanic man wearing a red and gray sweat suit and a baseball cap, but it’s not clear what his vehicle looked like. The Sheriff’s Office says he appeared to be younger than 26.

A second suspect has been described as a thin, white man with shoulder-length dirty blond hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black, frayed jeans. The Sheriff’s Office says he drove a white, box-style van.

Two other incidents like this have occurred in the local area, authorities say. Money was exchanged in one of them, but in the other, the scam was thwarted by a family member who realized what was happening, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Similar incident have also been reported in Erie County.

Law enforcement officers believe the elderly are being targeted by this scam. Anyone with information on situations like this can call (585) 343-5000.