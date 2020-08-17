Genesee County Sheriff looking for Hyundai involved in hit and run that left man in critical condition

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run on Route 77 in Pembroke last Friday at 8:58 p.m.

According to officials, the vehicle is believed to be a 2012-13 Hyundai Tuscon, light in color.

The vehicle may have some front end damage, but will have significant undercarriage damage resulting from the crash, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say the crash involved three vehicles, and when they arrived, they were able to identify two occupants involved in the incident.

The first vehicle involved, a red 2009 Honda Pilot driving south on Route 77, was hit from behind by a red 1983 Yamaha motorcycle operated by 26-year-old Travis Hartloff of Attica.

Officials tell us the Pilot was making a right hand turn into Sprinkles when Hartloff hit the vehicle from behind.

The collision threw Hartloff off his motorcycle into the middle of the road. He was then hit by what’s believed to be a Hyundai Tuscon.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the Hyundai left the scene headed south on Route 77 before patrols arrived.

Hartloff suffered serious injuries. He was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight for further medical treatment. Officials say he is listed in critical condition.

The occupants of the red Honda Pilot did not suffer injuries, officials say.

Anyone with information on the Hyundai is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-345-3000.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

