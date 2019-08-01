Sheriff: Man allegedly recorded girl changing in his camper at Kingdom Bound

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 35-year-old West Seneca man is being charged for recording a juvenile girl changing in his camper, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Rogers was arrested for allegedly using two cell phones to record the girl while at the Kingdom Bound Festival at Darien Lake.

He’s charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Previously, Rogers served as the student pastor of Life Church on Seneca St. in West Seneca.

Rogers was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Darien Town Court on August 13 at 4 p.m.