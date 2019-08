The Ride of Steel roller coaster is shown at the entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011.(AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one arrest at Sunday’s Breaking Benjamin concert at Darien Lake.

32-year-old Micah Carey of Niagara Falls was arrested for Second Degree Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.

Deputies say Carey hit and kneed another person, as well as using abusive and obscene language, causing public inconvenience.

He’s been issued appearance tickets for August 20, at 3 p.m.