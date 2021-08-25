Genesee County Sheriff’s Office looking for help finding missing woman

TOWN OF BYRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing woman.

Madalyn Muntz was last seen early Tuesday morning in the Town of Byron area.

“Madalyn is NOT in any trouble and we are trying to locate her to make sure she is ok,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (585) 343-5000 or 911.