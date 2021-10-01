Genesee County Sheriff’s office looking for information on pair suspected in Bills merchandise theft from a Batavia store

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County sheriff’s office is looking for any information on two individuals suspected in the theft of Buffalo Bills merchandise from a Batavia store.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the two unknown suspects entered a store on Veterans Memorial Drive and left with over $1,000 worth of Bills merchandise and sporting equiptment without paying.

It’s believed that the pair arrived in a light blue Honda Odyssey van, GCSO said there was no visible license plate.

If you have information about the theft, an annoymous tip can be left with Genesee County Emergency Dispatch at (585) 343-5000 or with investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572.