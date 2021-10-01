BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County sheriff’s office is looking for any information on two individuals suspected in the theft of Buffalo Bills merchandise from a Batavia store.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the two unknown suspects entered a store on Veterans Memorial Drive and left with over $1,000 worth of Bills merchandise and sporting equiptment without paying.
It’s believed that the pair arrived in a light blue Honda Odyssey van, GCSO said there was no visible license plate.
If you have information about the theft, an annoymous tip can be left with Genesee County Emergency Dispatch at (585) 343-5000 or with investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- Lackawanna man from Guinea charged for illegally trying to become a naturalized US citizen
- Genesee County Sheriff’s office looking for information on pair suspected in Bills merchandise theft from a Batavia store
- FBI takes on organized crime’s newest vice, ‘Grandparent Scams’
- Town of Hamburg Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Three sentenced after college student killed, five others injured at Lockport Halloween party