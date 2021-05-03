Genesee County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person of interest

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a person of interest.

Authorities are investigating a property crime in the Town of Alabama, and they would like to identify the person pictured above.

The Sheriff’s Office says he appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572.

