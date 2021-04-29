Genesee County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of asphalt paving and sealing scams

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of asphalt paving and sealing scams.

Residents should be cautious if they are solicited by who by someone who appears to be a contractor offering to pave or seal their driveway, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities tell News 4 this scam begins with an unsolicited offer by a contractor who claims to have leftover or extra asphalt/sealer from another job in the neighborhood. The person will then offer to pave the homeowner’s driveway at a discounted rate.

According to the sheriff’s office, the contractor will make the deal sound too good to be true, and will pressure the resident to make a quick decision agreeing to the work being done.

The sheriff’s office says this often leads to a different price on the final bill, which is higher than what was agreed to originally.

Scammers tend to use a sub-par product and poor application methods resulting in an overpriced, unreliable job, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says.

Members of the sheriff’s office say they have fielded a recent complaint within Genesee County of such activity. The homeowner was suspicious and denied the scammer’s offer during the reported incident.

The Genesee County Sheriff asks residents to be aware of this scam and exercise good judgment if solicited for such services.

Should residents become aware of activity like this in their neighborhood, the sheriff’s office asks them to contact the office.