Genesee County woman accused of driving drunk, hitting person and dog

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bergen woman hit a pedestrian and a dog with a vehicle while drunk.
According to authorities, the incident happened on Griswold Road this past Saturday evening.
Katherine Vail, 29, faces reckless endangerment and DWI charges.
Vail will appear in Town of Bergen Court on December 8.
