Genesee County woman accused of driving drunk, hitting person and dog

Genesee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a Bergen woman hit a pedestrian and a dog with a vehicle while drunk.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Griswold Road this past Saturday evening.

Katherine Vail, 29, faces reckless endangerment and DWI charges.

Vail will appear in Town of Bergen Court on December 8.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now