Genesee County woman accused of driving drunk, hitting person and dog

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) -- Locally owned businesses say there's more of a reason to shop small this holiday season. As national supply chain shortages make shopping for that perfect holiday gift a challenge, locally owned businesses say their customers won't have that problem.

"We can wrap everything, we have everything in stock, you're supporting local businesses, and you're supporting local artists. It's a no-brainer, especially this year," said Therese Deutschlander, who owns Thin Ice Gift Shop.