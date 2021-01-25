Genesee, Orleans counties receive fewer vaccines than expected for this week

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Genesee and Orleans County are going to be short on COVID-19 vaccines this week after expecting to receive 2,500 doses.

According to the county health departments, 300 new doses will be split between the counties this week. They will be used for essential workers in group 1B.

“We were hoping to receive 2,500 doses of the vaccine between Genesee and Orleans Counties but were made aware that is not going to occur because of the statewide shortage,” said Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “We realize that those who hoped to schedule appointments this week are going to be very upset as well and we are disappointed to have to give them this news.”

This past week, county-run clinics were able to vaccinate 1,050 people.

“At GCC on Friday alone, we were able to administer approximately 550 doses of the vaccine in a seamless fashion. On average, people got their shots and were able to leave the testing sites within 20 minutes,” Genesee County Manager Matt Landers said.

The departments say people who are over 65 should keep seeking a vaccine from their care providers, pharmacies or state sites.

A schedule of clinics in Genesee and Orleans counties can be found here, and state-run clinics can be found here.

Appointments are only being made online right now, but those who need help can call an Office for the Aging in Genesee (585-813-2457, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or Orleans County (585-589-3191, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) on weekdays.

People who get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must return to the same place they were vaccinated for a second shot, and they have to get the same brand of vaccine.