Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Cattaraugus join list of cancelled county fairs

(WIVB) — The Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Cattaraugus County fairs are the latest to join the growing list of cancelled county fairs in western New York.

With uncertainty based on the timing of New York’s re-opening schedule, which lists fairs as part of Phase Four, the annual events will not be happening this year.

Cattaraugus and Orleans have not announced the dates of next year’s fairs, but Wyoming and Genesee have.

New dates:

Anyone who purchased tickets for the Justin Moore concert at the Cattaraugus County Fair should receive an email from ETIX on Thursday. Moore will be coming to the fair in 2021 instead.

There will be no horse or livestock shows on the Cattaraugus County grounds through August, and Agricultural Society memberships will be transferred to 2021.

In Genesee County, fair leaders are looking to possibly hold some smaller events this summer.

“Our board is discussing the possibilities of having smaller events throughout the summer to try and support our Youth and agricultural community,” stated Amanda Gallo, president of the Genesee County Ag Society. “We are looking to New York State for guidance on Phase Four re-openings and once we have those guidelines, we can better prepare for our grounds to re-open for these events.”

Earlier this month, Chautauqua County announced the cancellation of its fair, and on Wednesday afternoon, Erie County shared that its fair was cancelled, too.

East of us, Monroe County cancelled its fair, as well.

Decisions on Niagara, Allegany and Orleans counties have not been announced.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.