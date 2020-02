Johnny Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the band The Goo Goo Dolls perform in concert at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York natives the Goo Goo Dolls will be playing at Darien Lake on August 21.

Also performing during the night are Lifehouse and Forest Blank.

The 7 p.m. concert is part of The Miracle Pill Summer Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster on February 7 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $129.50. Lawn four-packs will be available while supplies last.