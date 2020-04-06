1  of  3
Health officials say Genesee County now with 32 positive cases, Orleans at 15

Genesee County

(WIVB)–As of 2 p.m. Monday, Genesee County is reporting ten new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 32.

Health officials say Genesee has received 260 negative test results, 23 people are under mandatory isolation, 46 people are under mandatory quarantine, one person is under precautionary quarantine, and eight people have recovered.

For Orleans County, there are six new positive cases, with a total of 15 countywide.

Officials say Orleans has 162 negative test results, 11 are under mandatory isolation, 16 under mandatory quarantine, two under precaution quarantine, and four people have recovered.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Department says it’s also working with a local employer to determine if there was contact between the employees and a person who tested positive.

According to the health department, it’s currently working to contact trace all identified as a potential contact, and people are being swabbed if needed.

Officials are not releasing further information to protect the privacy of the individual.

