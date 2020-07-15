Western New York Independent Living offices reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Now that New York is in Phase Four, Western New York Independent Living offices are open on a limited basis with strict rules for everyone’s safety.

Officials tell News 4, those wishing to meet face-to-face with a service provider must make an appointment and complete a screening questionnaire over the phone the day before the appointment.

If they have no face coverings to bring with them, contact the staff so they can get one if available, or re-schedule the appointment for a date when they can bring one.

Independent Living says if the answers to four short screening questions are acceptable, visitors are to use hand sanitizer or wash with soap and water and take a seat in the waiting area until a staff member takes them to a sanitized meeting room.

If the answers are not acceptable, visitors will be asked to reschedule and contact their medical provider.

Officials are asking visitors to maintain a six-foot social distance, and when they leave, ask them to use hand sanitizer or wash with soap and water.

Independent Living says visitors can alert the Human Resources Department or the staff person’s supervisor if the staff fails to follow the protocols.