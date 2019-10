DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Journey is coming to Darien Lake next year, and they’re bringing Pretenders with them.

The concert is scheduled to take place on July 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale November 8 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35 to $149.50.

When available, they can be bought through Ticketmaster or LiveNation.com